Davis disappointed as Northern Ireland draw blank

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis was disappointed not to take all three points from their Euro 2016 qualifier against Romania.

Michael O'Neill's team remain on course to reach their first major tournament since the 1986 World Cup after holding the Group F leaders to a goalless draw at Windsor Park.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Northern Ireland's top scorer Kyle Lafferty wasted a late opportunity to lift his country to the summit with four matches to play.

"There's definitely a sense of disappointment," Davis told Sky Sports. "In the second half we had all the momentum.

"We just couldn't really find that quality in the final third to punish them.

"We had a couple of good chances as well, their keeper's made a couple of good saves, so maybe it's a little bit of an opportunity missed but it's still a good point.

"In the second-half we kept them in their own half and any chances we did give to them were down to our own mistakes.

"Overall it was a good performance from us, we're just disappointed we couldn't get the goal to give ourselves the three points."