De Boer: I feel like I'm in Formula One!

Inter boss Frank de Boer says he feels like he is in Formula One due to the pressure to immediately improve the Nerazzurri's flagging fortunes.

The Serie A side host Southampton in the Europa League on Thursday having won only once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Inter are bottom of Group K and 11th in Serie A, with De Boer understanding the need to improve results swiftly at San Siro.

"When you don't win it's always difficult because the whole team wants to win," the head coach said at his pre-match media conference.

"Results are not good at the moment, but we are at the beginning of a project. We started from nothing and you need time to get to know a team.

"I feel like I'm in Formula One, with the haste of having to improve in a short time.

"The results against Roma and Cagliari were negative and we need to improve on that because the last defeat was one we were not expecting.

"Even though we have shown some good things, we need to get better. We know that we need to change and in football there is never a lot of time.

"We have to learn from our mistakes. We have played very good matches with negative results, but I have a lot of confidence in my players and I can see that it's growing.

"It's just a matter of time until results start coming. It's normal when you are starting a project and the club is aware of that."

However, De Boer was reluctant to put a timescale on how quickly Inter's results would get better.

He added: "It's hard to say either two weeks or four weeks - it depends on how long the team needs to learn. I repeat, in Formula One you can race when the car is ready.

"It is normal. The technical staff have to know the squad and the squad has to know the technical staff.

"I've said many times that a coach of a big club like Inter, Ajax or Barcelona always has a lot of pressure on him when the results are not there. I think I'm doing a good job for the team, though.

"When you have not won a trophy for four or five years it is normal that the coach can come under scrutiny."