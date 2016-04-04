De Bruyne: City can win Champions League

Manchester City are capable of winning their first Champions League title this season, according to attacker Kevin De Bruyne.

City are making their maiden quarter-final appearance in the Champions League as they prepare to travel to Paris Saint-Germain for Wednesday's first leg.

While City have claimed two Premier League titles since the Abu Dhabi United Group purchased the club in 2008, lifting the Champions League trophy has been the goal for the cashed-up owners and De Bruyne believes their dreams could be realised come May, before Manuel Pellegrini is replaced by Pep Guardiola.

"It's a tournament, so you never know. If the team plays at its best then we always have a chance," said De Bruyne after scoring on his return from injury as City crushed AFC Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

"If you want to win it then you have to win against the big teams also."

PSG have only lost one of their past 25 homes matches in all competitions but De Bruyne does not feel an away goal will be vital heading back to Manchester.

"It depends. Everyone maybe has a different view because if you get a 0-0 over there it can also be good," the Belgium international said.

"I think our team always creates chances, I think we are not a defensive team, so I don't think that’s the main issue. We'll see what happens."