De Bruyne edges closer to City move after further Wolfsburg talks

Kevin De Bruyne's transfer to Manchester City has moved closer after the Premier League club held further talks with Wolfsburg prior to the UEFA Champions League draw.

The Bundesliga club's sporting director Klaus Allofs stated earlier on Thursday that reports of an agreed fee for the Belgian were wide of the mark.

However, the clubs continued discussions in the principality prior to the draw, with Allofs suggesting the German outfit could be able to announce a deal before the weekend.

"I hope I can say this evening or tomorrow that the deal is final," he told reporters following the draw.

"Finally we decided to start negotiations with City, it's a situation nobody was thinking about when he started with us.

"The behaviour of City has been very clear and very fair. If we can complete the deal, then it means every single party is satisfied."

Following the relaxation of Financial Fair Play rules, City have bolstered their squad with big-money signings such as Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi.

Allofs acknowledged the television money on offer to Premier League sides makes it almost impossible for clubs in other countries to compete.

Asked if the money in England represented a problem, he added: "Yes, especially for us. I would prefer to keep him, but the money is now an issue. Kevin was qualified with Wolfsburg for the Champions League and was a key player.

"At Chelsea he was not that good but he made the next step. I know the story because I took him to Werder Bremen two years before. It will be very difficult, apart from Bayern, to compete.

"I don't talk about numbers but we are slightly different [financially] - owned by Volkswagen so we don't desperately need money. We are not a selling club.

"The money is not what we're going for, we would have liked to keep him. If he's leaving, there is no player to put him in his position. He is an outstanding player.

"There is no need to look for a second Kevin De Bruyne."