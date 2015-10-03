De Bruyne lauds Aguero's five-goal haul

Kevin De Bruyne hailed Sergio Aguero's goalscoring instincts after the striker scored five in Manchester City's 6-1 thrashing of Newcastle United.

The visitors took a deserved 18th-minute lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic but Aguero levelled three minutes before the interval and led the charge as City ripped their opponents to shreds in the second period.

Aguero became the fifth player in Premier League history to net five goals in the same game, scoring twice either side of De Bruyne volleying home City's fourth.

The result moves Manuel Pellegrini's team back to the top of the table ahead of Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday and De Bruyne was full of admiration for the man of the hour.

"Sergio Aguero can score goals out of nothing," he told Sky Sports. "It is great to have him in the team obviously.

"I think after the first half hour we got more into the game. In the second half we put on a lot of pressure and played really well."

De Bruyne laid on Aguero's third and fifth goals, while scoring for the third consecutive Premier League match to continue an impressive start to life at City following his club-record move from Wolfsburg.

The Belgium international also scored in his side's 4-1 League Cup win at Sunderland, but still sees room for improvement.

"I am happy with the second half and how I played, not so much the first," he said.

"It was a bit difficult but then you go to the second half and you just try to play better."

De Bruyne's acrobatic volley looped pleasingly over Tim Krul but the player himself was happy to concede that a mishit worked in his favour.

"I didn't connect with it perfectly but if it goes in it doesn't matter," he added.