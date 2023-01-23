Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?
Incredibly, not all of them were netted by Erling Haaland
15 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.
English football has a close history with hat-tricks. After all – until very recently, the only man to have ever scored a World Cup final hat-trick was English.
The Premier League sees a fair few hat-tricks a year and only a few of them are from Erling Braut Haaland (OK, most of them). They're a gift to your Fantasy Premier League team, but painful to be on the receiving end of.
We've listed out the last 100 hat-trick netters in the Premier League – which stretches back eight years. That's a lot of goals.
All we want you to do is tell us who scored those goals…
