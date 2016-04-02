De Bruyne starts for Manchester City on return

Kevin De Bruyne made a return for Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth after a two-month spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Belgium international suffered the problem in the 3-1 League Cup win over Everton on January 27 and had been out of action since.

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg at the start of the season and has since developed into a key player at the Etihad. He has netted 12 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side.

City XI: Caballero, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Mangala, Clichy, Navas, Fernando, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Aguero April 2, 2016

The 24-year-old will be joined by Jesus Navas and David Silva as City's three attacking midfielders, with Sergio Aguero spearheading their attack.

Willy Caballero replaces the injured Joe Hart in goal, while Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala and Gael Clichy form their four-man back-line, with Fernando and Fernandinho protecting City's defence.