De Jong set to remain with FC Twente

The young striker has netted 39 goals in 76 games in the last two years for Steve McClaren's side, earning him a call-up to the Holland squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Many have tipped the 21-year-old to move on after the tournament - with Bayern Munich a potential destination - but the player himself revealed that no offers have been made to secure his services.

"I have still heard nothing [and] I therefore assume that I [will] just stay at Twente," he told TC Tubantia.

"[Perhaps] something very attractive [will] come. Then I'll consider it."

De Jong is vying for a starting spot during his time in Poland and Ukraine, but faces competition from Robin van Persie and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of Arsenal and Schalke 04 respectively.

And although he expects to be third in the pecking order, the youngster is looking to benefit from the experience.

"No matter how it turns out, this has been a wonderful experience. I train every day with top players. That makes me the better for it," he added.