De La Hoya's clanger: 'Whoever thought Leicester would win the UEFA Cup?'

Former world champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya dropped a clanger after referencing Leicester City's historic Premier League triumph.

De La Hoya was speaking about Amir Khan's chances of beating Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Saturday's WBC middleweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Khan is a clear underdog against the bigger Alvarez, but De La Hoya insists nothing is impossible, quoting Leicester's remarkable title success.

However, the Mexican-American got his competitions mixed up, confusing the Premier League with the redundant UEFA Cup, which since 2009 has been known as the Europa League.

"Whoever thought Leicester City, who were 5000-1, would win the UEFA Cup?" the 43-year-old told reporters.