De Sanctis confident in Roma's squad depth

Roma made a flying start to the 2013-14 campaign, winning 10 consecutive matches and conceding just one goal in the process.

Rudi Garcia's men eventually fell away, however, and finished 17 points behind a dominant Juventus outfit in Serie A.

Defeated in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia by eventual winners Napoli, Roma could at least console themselves with a second-placed finish, which secured a return to the UEFA Champions League.

With the club back in Europe's premier competition for the first time since the 2010-11 season, De Sanctis is backing the side to challenge on all three fronts.

"We will see what will happen between now and September 2 [the end of the transfer window] - it is likely that there will be some changes [to the squad]," he said.

"But the team, as it is built, can afford to do well in the three competitions that Roma face this season.

"The Scudetto? I share in this dream, but not related to Roma, but in reference to myself and [Francesco] Totti, who are finishing our careers.

"We know that we cannot play forever and to close in such beauty is one of our goals. We have experienced players and are ready for it, whilst the club has imposed itself from a technical point of view.

"I think the fans can rest assured, Roma will have a future that will be increasingly competitive. It would also be desirable not to come across another team that picks up over 100 points in the season [as Juventus did last term]."