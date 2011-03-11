De Vrij excited by Arsenal reports

The versatile Vrij, who can play at either centre-back or right-back having initially started out as a central midfielder, is currently on the books of Dutch giants Feyenoord, establishinh himself as a first team this season, making 23 league appearances.

As a result, Arsene Wenger's Gunners are believed to have taken an interest in the teenage talent. And the 19-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he would be willing to make the switch to Emirates Stadium.

“That my name has been associated with Arsenal excited me. I'm not going to lie," he said.

"I don't believe it was just rumours. Where there's smoke, there's fire."

Although no concrete offer has been made, Feyenoord could be willing to do business with Arsenal after the Gunners loaned Japanese sensation Riyo Miyaichi to the Dutch outfit in January.

