De Zeeuw: Sneijder suited to England

Sneijder has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks as Sir Alex Ferguson looks for a long-term replacement for Paul Scholes, who is set to retire next summer.

The 25-year-old playmaker has taken the 2010 World Cup by storm, scoring five goals from midfield to fire the Dutch into Sunday's World Cup final with either Germany or Spain.

Only Spain striker David Villa has been able to match his goal ratio in South Africa having played a game less.

And De Zeeuw, who spent 13-years in England with Barnsley, Wigan and Portsmouth, believes Sneijder's game would be perfectly suited to the Premier League and the Red Devils.

"If [Manchester] United sign him he'd be a fantastic asset. The thought of him playing just behind Wayne Rooney is great,” De Zeeuw said in The Sun.

"I can see why people compare him to Scholes in his younger days but Wes can strike a ball equally well with either foot.

"I remember playing against Scholes and if he was on the edge of the box you'd at least try and get him on his left, which wasn't quite as strong. But Sneijder can hit it just as well with both."

The £35 million-rated midfielder, who scored in Holland's 3-2 semi-final win over Uruguay on Tuesday night, has enjoyed a golden 12-months, playing a pivotal role in Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter team last season before reaching the World Cup final.

On Wednesday, Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti revealed that Manchester United had expressed an interest in Sneijder, but insisted that he has no desire to sell to the Old Trafford outfit.

