Decisions for Gary Waddock ahead of Doncaster clash

Southend caretaker boss Gary Waddock has a number of selection issues ahead of his side’s League One meeting with Doncaster.

Nathan Bishop started in goal in Saturday’s draw at Tranmere after regular number one Mark Oxley was forced to drop out due to personal reasons.

Harry Lennon and Rob Kiernan both returned to the bench on Saturday after injuries, and are pushing for places in the starting line-up.

Luke Hyam, Sam Mantoum and Charlie Kelman are expected still to be sidelined, and Liam Ridgewell is still struggling for match fitness.

Rovers boss Darren Moore will hope to name an unchanged side following the weekend win over Bristol Rovers.

Niall Ennis made an impressive return up front and is set to keep his place while Kwame Thomas is looking to start.

Moore expects to still be without on-loan Tottenham forward Kazaiah Sterling who is struggling with a thigh injury.

In addition, Cameron John (ankle), Alex Baptiste (Achilles) and Matty Blair (groin) are still on the sidelines.