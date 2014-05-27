Deco's one-year doping ban lifted by CAS
Former Portugal international Deco has had his one-year doping suspension lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
In September 2013, the Superior Tribunal de Justica Desportiva de Futebol suspended the 36-year-old due to an alleged anti-doping violation.
However, following a re-test of urine samples provided by the ex-Porto, Barcelona and Chelsea playmaker, FIFA informed CAS that "no prohibited substance(s) or metabolite(s) or marker(s) of a prohibited method(s) on the test menu were detected".
As a result, CAS has lifted the original verdict following an appeal made by the now-retired midfielder.
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a consent award in the arbitration procedure between the Portuguese football player Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco" and the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) and FIFA," read a CAS statement.
"As a consequence, Deco, the CBF and FIFA decided to sign an agreement confirming that the player did not commit any anti-doping rule violation, that his appeal was upheld and that the STJD decision was set aside."
Deco played his last game before retirement for Fluminense in August last year - bringing an end to a 17-year career that saw him win top-flight titles in Portugal, Spain and England, as well as the 2006 UEFA Champions League with Barca.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.