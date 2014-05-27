Deco's one-year doping ban lifted by CAS

In September 2013, the Superior Tribunal de Justica Desportiva de Futebol suspended the 36-year-old due to an alleged anti-doping violation.

However, following a re-test of urine samples provided by the ex-Porto, Barcelona and Chelsea playmaker, FIFA informed CAS that "no prohibited substance(s) or metabolite(s) or marker(s) of a prohibited method(s) on the test menu were detected".

As a result, CAS has lifted the original verdict following an appeal made by the now-retired midfielder.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a consent award in the arbitration procedure between the Portuguese football player Anderson Luis de Souza "Deco" and the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) and FIFA," read a CAS statement.

"As a consequence, Deco, the CBF and FIFA decided to sign an agreement confirming that the player did not commit any anti-doping rule violation, that his appeal was upheld and that the STJD decision was set aside."

Deco played his last game before retirement for Fluminense in August last year - bringing an end to a 17-year career that saw him win top-flight titles in Portugal, Spain and England, as well as the 2006 UEFA Champions League with Barca.