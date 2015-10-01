Deeney not fazed by Premier League goal drought

Watford captain Troy Deeney says his Premier League goal drought is not weighing on his mind and he is confident his fortunes will change soon.

The striker has yet to find the back of the net in the 2015-16 campaign after scoring 21 goals last season to help his side back into the top flight.

Chances have fallen the 27-year-old's way in Watford's opening seven games but so far he has had no luck, instead having to watch strike partner Odion Ighalo score three in his last three.

Deeney insists the pressure of not having scored is not affecting his performances, and hopes this weekend's trip to AFC Bournemouth could be the game to end his drought.

"Hopefully if I get one I get three or four pretty quick," Deeney told BBC Three Counties Radio. "The more people ask the more irrelevant it's becoming.

"For me the main thing is the gaffer respects what I'm doing and the players respect what I'm doing. I'm in the top five for assists as well so I'm not doing too bad.

"When it does come it might be a Leicester moment; take my shirt off and jump in the crowd to make sure everyone knows I'm happy because everyone seems to think I'm unhappy because I haven't scored."