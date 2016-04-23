Deeney: Time to make history

Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace provides Watford's players with the chance to write their names into the club's history books, says Troy Deeney.

A place in the cup final for the first time since 1984 is on offer for Quique Sanchez Flores' men, with Watford having all-but secured their Premier League survival.

Victory over West Brom last Saturday took them past 40 points in the league, while a 2-1 triumph against Arsenal sealed their last-four spot in the cup.

And Deeney believes a cup final berth added to their league success would see the current squad go down in Watford history.

"I was confident we would do well at the start of the season," he told the club's official website.

"But in terms of the FA Cup and the 41-point mark at this stage, then I would have bitten your hand off and I'm sure that's the same for all the players and fans.

"But now we're in this position, we don't want to just tail off and say that was an alright season. Now we want to make it special.

"The word legend is banded around a lot in football but we're actually in a position where we can make that happen, so that's the biggest incentive.

"Forget money, forget prizes, you can be a Watford legend and I'm ready for that.

"This is now our time to make history."