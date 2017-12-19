Deeney's four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal

Watford's attempt to overturn Troy Deeney's four-match ban for his red card against Huddersfield Town has been dismissed by the Football Assocation.

The Hornets skipper was sent off during the first half on Saturday for lunging in from behind on Collin Quaner.

It is the second lengthy suspension Deeney will serve this season, having already missed three matches following retrospective punishment for a clash with Stoke City's Joe Allen in October.

That incident means his latest discretion has been upgraded from the standard three-game ban.

The 29-year-old, who has scored two Premier League goals this term, will miss the meetings with Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Swansea City and Manchester City.