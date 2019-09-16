Defender Callum Booth joins St Johnstone

Callum Booth is delighted to have returned to the Ladbrokes Premiership after an ill-fated move to England.

The left-back has joined St Johnstone on a deal until January after a switch south turned sour.

The former Hibernian and Partick Thistle player told Saints TV: “It’s great to get sorted and obviously coming to a top-division club as well is good all round.

“It’s been a bit of a hard, stressful summer, so I’m really happy to be here and meet the boys and get started.

“I was at Dundee United last season and left there to sign for Bury.

“I was down there for about a month and obviously the bad news came out that they were no longer a club and got thrown out the league.

“But at least I have been training and played a couple of friendlies down there and kept fit over the summer.”

Booth has arrived at Perth following the recent departure of Richard Foster and earlier exit of Brian Easton.

He will initially provide cover for Scott Tanser but has vowed to push his fellow left-back for a place.

“It’s going to be tough to get in the team but competition is good and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.