Fantasy Premier League tips for GW34: Three defenders you should consider signing

Another round of Fantasy Premier League is upon us, and we’re into the final five Gameweeks of the season.

With the FA Cup semi-finals meaning four Premier League sides are not in action this Gameweek, you might well need to make more changes to your team than usual.

But who should you sign to give you a boost in Gameweek 34? Here are our three defensive picks to ponder…

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves (£5.0m)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Alamy)

For the second week running, we’re reminding you to seriously consider buying Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, who’s already owned by 14% of FPL managers.

After scoring and assisting in his side’s win over Tottenham, the wing-back picked up five points as Wolves kept a clean sheet en route to beating Manchester United last time out.

With Wolves at home to an already-relegated Leicester side who tend to concede two or more goals, Ait-Nouri ought to have every chance of enjoying another healthy FPL points haul.

Ryan Sessegnon – Fulham (£4.1m)

Ryan Sessegnon (Image credit: Alamy)

This is another repeat suggestion on our part, but FPL bosses seem to be sleeping on Ryan Sessegnon, who is in fine form for Fulham right now – only 2.6% of gaffers own the 24-year-old.

Having scored in the recent win over Liverpool, Sessegnon – who’s been playing as a winger but still counts as a defender in FPL – posted his best points return of the season in Gameweek 33 (11 points), when he set up Alex Iwobi in the Cottagers’ defeat to Chelsea.

Fulham head to bottom-of-the-pile Southampton in Gameweek 34, and you can still get Sessegnon for a pinch.

Dean Huijsen – Bournemouth (£4.5m)

Dean Huijsen (Image credit: Alamy)

Last but not least, have a think about bringing Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth into your squad ahead of the deadline.

Strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, the Dutch-born Spain centre-back has averaged 6.3 points across the last three Gameweeks, collecting eight points in the Cherries’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

He’ll no doubt be hoping to play a key part as Bournemouth go for three straight clean sheets when they entertain struggling Manchester United this weekend.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 34 is 11am BST on Saturday, 26 April.