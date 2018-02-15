Defender Dummett pens Newcastle renewal

Academy graduate Paul Dummett has signed a new contract at Newcastle United that could run to 2022.

The 26-year-old defender has become a key man at St James' Park under Rafael Benitez, having debuted in 2013, featuring 45 times in his side's Championship-winning campaign last term before suffering an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Newcastle's form has improved since Dummett's return to the side in December, with the Tyneside-born Wales international playing a part in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Benitez told the club's official website: "If you talk about players that are important for the team, normally people talk about goalscorers, midfielders and number 10s but, in modern football, there are not too many consistent left-sided full-backs; Paul is exactly that.

"He understands the game and you know what you can expect from him week in, week out. That's important when you have a lot of big games. He's a player you can trust."

Honoured and delighted to have signed a new contract for my boyhood club February 15, 2018

Newcastle's statement describes the new deal as a "long-term contract" that could run until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.