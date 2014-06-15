Defender Henrique wants focus from Brazil

The hosts made a winning start to the competition on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Croatia and can all but secure progression with maximum points against Mexico on Tuesday.

Holders Spain are among those considered favourites for the competition but they were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands on Friday.

It dents Spanish hopes of topping Group B and could ensure Spain and Brazil meet in the last 16.

However, Henrique has urged Brazil to concentrate on negotiating the group before switching focus to who they may face next.

"Spain have great tradition and can move into the second phase," he said.

"However, we have to focus on the match against Mexico. Then we'll think about what's next.

"So far, nothing has been decided between Chile, the Netherlands and Spain (in Group B). They would all be dangerous."