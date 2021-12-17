Defensive issues remain for Motherwell
By PA Staff published
Motherwell have no let-up in their defensive issues for the cinch Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.
Centre-backs Ricki Lamie, Sondre Solholm Johansen and Juhani Ojala are still absent so left-back Jake Carroll will again deputise in the middle of the back four.
Midfielder Mark O’Hara also remains on the sidelines.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane will miss out again as he is self-isolating.
Glenn Middleton is available after being ineligible to face parent club Rangers in midweek but Murray Davidson is set to remain sidelined.
Cammy MacPherson is out until January, while David Wotherspoon is out for the season.
