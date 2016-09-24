Defoe rues Sunderland collapse against Palace

Jermain Defoe believes Sunderland deserved all three points against Crystal Palace, despite falling to a late 3-2 defeat.

The Black Cats had led 2-0 thanks to Defoe's double, but goals from Joe Ledley, James McArthur and Christian Benteke turned the game on its head.

After seeing their advantage slip, Defoe insisted Sunderland should have held on and won the game.

"I'm devastated," he said. "When you are 2-0 up at home you have to see the game out and win it, simple as that. You can imagine how it is in the dressing room.

"It's hard, because when you play well but don't get points it's difficult. We created a lot of chances but when you play well you expect to win. Even a draw would have made us feel down, because we thought we were the better team.

"Benteke's goal at the end is something we have worked on in training - we're disappointed."

Sunderland boss David Moyes, however, did not believe his side were worth their lead, though they should have defended better in the closing stages.

"To be 2-0 up at home and lose is disappointing," he said. "I actually thought we were fortunate to be two goals up, but we never gave ourselves the chance to hold on. We just couldn't.

"For us to not have someone deal with Benteke at the death, for him to have a five-yard run and have no challenge, is just incredible.

"We need our players to assume a level of responsibility, that's it's not all down to me and my staff.

"We're in a similar situation to where the club's been for the last two or three seasons. To address this, when we go 2-0 up don't lose headers and challenges. It's simple, just do the basics well and then you won't concede."