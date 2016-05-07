Defoe: Sunderland staying up the same feeling as Leicester winning league

Jermain Defoe insisted the feeling of Sunderland staying in the Premier League will be just as intense as when Leicester City claimed the most unlikely of title wins.

Sunderland's fate is in their own hands, with three wins from their three remaining fixtures confirming their spot in the Premier League next season.

However, the road is a tough one, with Sam Allardyce and Co. needing to secure maximum points from games against Chelsea, Everton and Watford.

Defoe said it is a matter of "when" not "if" Sunderland avoid relegation, and believes the celebrations will be just as intense as Leicester's title party.

"There'll be relief of course but also euphoria," Defoe told the Daily Star. "Believe me when we stay up, the feeling will be every bit as intense as it was for the Leicester boys.

"People may scoff at that but in that moment, we'll feel exactly the same as they did when Eden Hazard scored Chelsea's equaliser against Tottenham."

He added: "Not at any stage have I thought we'd go down.

"For weeks now, I've had this picture in my head of me scoring the winner at Watford next week.

"Don't ask me to describe the goal. I just see the ball hitting the back of the net and me celebrating."