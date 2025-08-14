Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

The Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped, as the Black Cats look to the new season

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after an eight-year hiatus (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here.

After eight years away, the Black Cats are back in the big time and Sunderland fans are hopeful after an impressive summer window in which the club have brought in exciting talent.

It all kicks off, too, with three winnable games: just imagine the mood at the Stadium of Light if nine points are gained from the first nine on offer.

West Ham United lie in wait up first, before Burnley away and Brentford: it's a huge opportunity for the Black Cats to make a statement.

The new season is just around the corner, and FourFourTwo has you covered.

We've got a preview for all 20 Premier League teams, including a detailed breakdown of the Wearsiders' prospects. You can also check out the complete fixture list for the entire division as we get ready for the big kick-off.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Sunderland 2025/26 home kit

The new Sunderland kit (Image credit: Sunderland)

AUGUST

16 West Ham (H)

23 Burnley (A)

30 Brentford (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Crystal Palace (A)

21 Aston Villa (H)

27 Nott’m Forest (A)

OCTOBER

4 Man United (A)

18 Wolves (H)

25 Chelsea (A)

NOVEMBER

1 Everton (H)

8 Arsenal (H)

22 Fulham (A)

29 Bournemouth (H)

DECEMBER

3 Liverpool (A)

6 Man City (A)

13 Newcastle (H)

20 Brighton (A)

27 Leeds (H)

30 Man City (H)

JANUARY

3 Tottenham (A)

7 Brentford (A)

17 Crystal Palace (H)

24 West Ham (A)

31 Burnley (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Arsenal (A)

11 Liverpool (H)

21 Fulham (H)

28 Bournemouth (A)

MARCH

4 Leeds (A)

14 Brighton (H)

21 Newcastle (A)

APRIL

11 Tottenham (H)

18 Aston Villa (A)

25 Nott’m Forest (H)

MAY

2 Wolves (A)

9 Man United (H)

17 Everton (A)

24 Chelsea (H)

