Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season have dropped, as the Black Cats look to the new season
The Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here.
After eight years away, the Black Cats are back in the big time and Sunderland fans are hopeful after an impressive summer window in which the club have brought in exciting talent.
It all kicks off, too, with three winnable games: just imagine the mood at the Stadium of Light if nine points are gained from the first nine on offer.
West Ham United lie in wait up first, before Burnley away and Brentford: it's a huge opportunity for the Black Cats to make a statement.
The new season is just around the corner, and FourFourTwo has you covered.
We've got a preview for all 20 Premier League teams, including a detailed breakdown of the Wearsiders' prospects. You can also check out the complete fixture list for the entire division as we get ready for the big kick-off.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Fixtures in full
Sunderland fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 West Ham (H)
23 Burnley (A)
30 Brentford (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Crystal Palace (A)
21 Aston Villa (H)
27 Nott’m Forest (A)
OCTOBER
4 Man United (A)
18 Wolves (H)
25 Chelsea (A)
INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?
NOVEMBER
1 Everton (H)
8 Arsenal (H)
22 Fulham (A)
29 Bournemouth (H)
DECEMBER
3 Liverpool (A)
6 Man City (A)
13 Newcastle (H)
20 Brighton (A)
27 Leeds (H)
30 Man City (H)
JANUARY
3 Tottenham (A)
7 Brentford (A)
17 Crystal Palace (H)
24 West Ham (A)
31 Burnley (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Arsenal (A)
11 Liverpool (H)
21 Fulham (H)
28 Bournemouth (A)
TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26
MARCH
4 Leeds (A)
14 Brighton (H)
21 Newcastle (A)
APRIL
11 Tottenham (H)
18 Aston Villa (A)
25 Nott’m Forest (H)
MAY
2 Wolves (A)
9 Man United (H)
17 Everton (A)
24 Chelsea (H)
Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season
This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.