Deila predicts bright future for young Celtic team

Outgoing Celtic coach Ronny Deila has predicted a bright future for his team’s young guns after they won a fifth-straight Premiership title.

Celtic beat their closest challengers Aberdeen 3-2 on Sunday to move 12 points clear and out of reach at the top of the table.

Deila exits after two seasons at the helm and two league titles but he was unable to produce much on the European stage, as Celtic look to push forward on the continental front.

But the Norwegian coach said whoever replaces him will have a fine group of young players to work with.

"There is a bright future for a lot of the boys," Deila told Sky Sports after the title-clinching game.

"They've been given a lot of experience in my two years here. You can see that they need to be mentally tougher, stronger.

"When things are going a little bit against you, like today, they sometimes go into their shells.

"That is not positive, we need to get out of that and get the best qualities like we did in the first half."

Deila also praised Aberdeen for the manner in which they challenged Celtic this season.

"It's a great day," Deila said.

"The most important thing is to be the champion of Scotland. It's our fifth in a row and it's a fantastic achievement, hopefully we're going to get many more in the future.

Deila added: "I think Aberdeen should have credit for what they've done.

"Celtic is an unbelievably big club with a lot of money and things like that."