Manchester United home kit for 2025/26: Everything we know so far

The Manchester United home kit for 2025/26 is on the horizon, with fans might already be wishing this season away. The Red Devils were languishing in mid-table after a dismal start under Erik ten Hag, and a tricky start to life at the club for new boss Ruben Amorim.

After back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, it is clear that the Portuguese has a big job on his hands to create a successful team. Next summer is likely to be a busy one, assuming the current crop of players doesn’t suddenly spark into life.

The new season will, as ever, bring renewed optimism, particularly given it will be Amorim’s first full campaign, a chance for him to truly imprint his style and ideas on the team. It will also mean a new kit, always a point of discussion at United.

Manchester United home kit for 2025/26 prediction revealed

Manchester United 2025-26 predicted shirt (Image credit: Footy Headlines)

Footy Headlines have released a prediction for the 2025/26 kit, which includes an eye-catching sleeve print on an otherwise classic, minimalistic red shirt.

The sleeve graphic is described as “Old Trafford-inspired” and a “tribute to the iconic stadium”. Sleeve prints are rare on United shirts, with a comparison made between this design and the 1996-98 home shirt, famously worn by Eric Cantona.

Eric Cantona in action for Manchester United against Borussia Dortmund in April 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That jersey was made by Umbro, while the 2025-26 kit will be designed by Adidas. It will be sponsored by Qualcomm brand Snapdragon again, with a deal with the mobile technology firm in place until 2029.

Footy Headlines make the bold claim that next season’s home shirt is likely to remain red, but add that the accent colour is currently unknown: it could be a darker red, black or white.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is more clarity on the cuffs and collar, both of which are expected to feature black and white detailing, giving a distinctive look to the new jersey.

The 2024-25 home shirt features white stripes on the shoulders and an orange detail on the sides, neither of which are predicted to be included in next season’s strip.

But the face of the shirt will likely remain largely unchanged: the traditional red, the Snapdragon logo and the club badge.

United fans will hope the 2025-26 kit is a memorable one, as they look to return to the top of the Premier League under Amorim and end their prolonged period of underachievement.