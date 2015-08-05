Deila: Qarabag the toughest qualifier Celtic will face

Qarabag are as tough a team as Celtic will face in qualifying for this season's UEFA Champions League, according to manager Ronny Deila.

Following a 1-0 win in the first leg, Wednesday's goalless draw in Azaerbaijan was enough to send Celtic one round away from the group stage.

And Deila insists whoever Celtic are paired with in Friday's play-off draw, they will not pose as much of a challenge as Qarabag.

"I'm proud of the team and the midfield and defence was excellent," he said. "We met a good team and we should have punished them more but I'm just very happy and proud of the boys.

"The most pleasing thing was that we went through and that we got a clean sheet. We talked about conceding goals in Europe last year and we look like we are improving.

"We have had good tests and I think Qarabag are a very good football team. The way they play has no fear and it's attacking football.

"We have two more hard games but we learned a lot and we believe we can do it.

"We are sure whatever team we'll meet won't be better than Qarabag. It's close in European football but this team was good."