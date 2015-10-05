Del Bosque calls up San Jose, Etxeita and Gaspar after injury setbacks

Vicente del Bosque has called Valencia full-back Mario Gaspar and Athletic Bilbao duo Mikel San Jose and Xabi Etxeita into his Spain squad for their concluding Euro 2016 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

Del Bosque was forced to bolster his squad after Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal and Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez were forced out of action with respective ankle and muscular injuries, joining Mario's club team-mate Bruno Soriano (knee) on the sidelines.

Defensive midfielder San Jose has three international caps, while centre-back Etxeita and Mario are yet to represent their country at senior level.

European champions Spain will confirm their place at Euro 2016 if they complete the formality of a victory over minnows Luxembourg on Friday.