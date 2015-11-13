Del Bosque committed to Spain style after England win

Vicente del Bosque felt Spain's comfortable 2-0 win over England on Friday was a vindication of the team's playing style.

The reigning European champions won nine of their 10 qualifying matches to earn the right to defend their crown at Euro 2016 next year but doubts have continued to linger around a side that was dumped out of the 2014 World Cup in the group stages.

In Alicante, Spain controlled possession against England in typical style before Mario Gaspar brought a largely uneventful match to life with a stunning volleyed opener in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Santi Cazorla sealed the victory six minutes from time to leave his coach particularly satisfied.

"The style will be the same no matter what formation we use, that's what we try to do - have our own style of play," Del Bosque told a post-match media conference.

"It is a result of prestige against a powerful and strong team, which constantly threatened us."

Gaspar, who also scored from right-back on his international debut against Ukraine last month, earned praise from his coach alongside under-pressure striker Diego Costa and Nolito, the Celta Vigo forward who made a lively second-half substitute appearance and set up Cazorla's goal.

"We are very pleased with Nolito and Mario, who has scored in two games," Del Bosque said. "They have done well, there have been superb.

"Diego Costa has worked well at the level of the team. England is a strong and powerful team."

Del Bosque revealed that David de Gea would replace Iker Casillas in goal for next week's trip to face Belgium in Brussels, while he played down fears over Thiago Alcantara's first-half withdrawal against England.

"Thiago was removed as a precaution," he added. "Tomorrow he will be tested to see how he is."