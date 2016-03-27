Del Bosque fails to hide frustration at Spain draws

Vicente del Bosque failed to hide his frustration at another lacklustre Spain draw, claiming his side were lacking in all areas against Romania.

Spain were off colour as the game finished goalless in Cluj, a result that followed an underwhelming showing in a 1-1 against Italy on Thursday, leaving head coach Del Bosque with much to ponder ahead their defence of the European Championship, which starts in a little over two months.

The likes of Cesc Fabregas, Juan Mata, Aritz Aduriz and Alvaro Morata all came on in the second half, but it failed to change the pattern of the game and Del Bosque was left unhappy with the stalemate.

"I'm not happy at all following two draws from my team," he said.

"We lacked everything, in all areas. I tried to win the game by making changes, but it did not change anything.

"Romania have played a very good match. They did not let us play our football, they are a good side."

Koke admitted Spain were below their usual standard, but the Atletico Madrid midfielder is confident they will improve for the Euros in France.

"The feeling we have is one of annoyance because we did not win," he said. "But we will improve in the tournament.

"We are a good group and we'll be fine."