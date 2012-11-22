Del Bosque: Rafa ideal to rejuvenate Torres

Benitez, who brought fellow Spaniard Torres to Liverpool from Atletico Madrid in 2007, replaced Roberto Di Matteo at the Premier League club on Wednesday following the Italian's sudden dismissal.

Since joining Chelsea in January 2011 for a fee of 50 million pounds, Torres has consistently failed to reproduce the form that netted him 81 goals in 142 games for Liverpool, including 33 in his first season.

Del Bosque believes that may change under Benitez, who had a successful spell as coach of La Liga club Valencia and a less auspicious stint at Serie A side Inter Milan.

"Benitez has given prestige to our coaches in the world and now he is taking charge of a great club," Del Bosque said at the inauguration of a sports facility in the town of Parla south of Madrid.

"He will certainly be able to support Fernando Torres," added the 61-year-old World Cup and European Championship winner. "Nobody knows him better than Rafa."