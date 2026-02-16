When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Date, time and how to watch

All the details on when the balls will be drawn following the FA Cup fourth round as the advancing teams find out who's up next

The balls for an FA Cup draw
The balls for an FA Cup draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup fourth round continues on Monday evening with Macclesfield attempting to knock out Premier League opposition for the second consecutive round.

Most of the matches have gone to script in the fourth round and it's been slim pickings in terms of FA Cup upsets. Mansfield Town's win over Burnley at Turf Moor is the headline result so far but the cup magic is thick in the air at the Moss Rose.

How and when to watch the FA Cup fifth round draw

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Steve McManaman, English former football player and current pundit, reacts after drawing the number &amp;amp;apos;11 - Brentford&amp;amp;apos; during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round draw prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Barnsley on January 12, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Joleon Lescott and Steve McManaman conducted the fourth round draw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday's match should have been the only 'or' in the fifth round draw. There are no replays in the FA Cup proper now, so seven of the eight ties were expected to be locked in as soon as the balls are pulled.

The postponement of Port Vale's fourth round match against Bristol City means that a second tie will be unconfirmed for the time being. When is the FA Cup fifth round draw being made and how can you watch it live?

Crystal Palace won the 2025 FA Cup final

Holders Crystal Palace will be keen to get into the next round of the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup fifth round draw will take place ahead of Macclesfield vs Brentford on Monday, February 16 2026.

The draw is expected to begin around 6:35pm GMT and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with the match kicking off at 7:30pm at the Moss Rose.

There will be 16 balls representing the 18 teams still standing, and former England internationals Joe Cole and Karen Carney will be responsible for picking out the fifth round ties.

The ball numbers have been confirmed, so here they are:

  1. Liverpool
  2. Fulham
  3. Sunderland
  4. Southampton
  5. Wrexham
  6. Arsenal
  7. Chelsea
  8. West Ham United
  9. Mansfield Town
  10. Norwich City
  11. Port Vale OR Bristol City
  12. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  13. Newcastle United
  14. Manchester City
  15. Macclesfield OR Brentford
  16. Leeds United
Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

