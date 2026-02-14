How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: FA Cup details, live stream and TV info
Liverpool take on Brighton with a place in round five of the FA Cup on the line
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the FA Cup today, as a place in the FA Cup fifth round is up for grabs.
• Date: Saturday 14 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
• Other streams: TNT Sports (UK) | ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Liverpool hammered League One side Barnsley 4-1 to begin their FA Cup campaign this season.
That result was overshadowed by a moment of madness from Dominik Szoboszlai, who gifted the Tykes a goal in front of the Kop.
Brighton beat Ruben Amorim's Manchester United at Old Trafford in his penultimate game as manager at Old Trafford.
Danny Wellbeck proved United's arch-old enemy again, netting for the Seagulls in a 2-1 win last month.
Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...
How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere
Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 73% off NordVPN with this deal and stream Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere.
✅ 3 Months Extra Free
🔓 Unlocks ESPN Select
🎁 Free £50 Gift Card Included
Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK?
In the UK, Liverpool vs Brighton will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.
You can also tune in online via Discovery+, with the game kicking off at 8pm.
Get TNT Sports for the FA Cup 4th Round
The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the US?
Liverpool vs Brighton will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.
Watch the FA Cup LIVE on ESPN Select
You can tune into Liverpool vs Brighton via ESPN Select with prices starting at $12.99. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.
Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Australia?
Liverpool vs Brighton will be available on Stan Sport in Australia.
Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Liverpool vs Brighton: FA Cup preview
Liverpool are still fighting on three fronts and may be hoping for better fortunes in the FA Cup this season.
The Reds lost at this stage of the competition last season, beaten by then Championship side Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park.
They last won the competition in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties, but this stage has been a constant Achilles heel in recent years.
In fact, Liverpool have been eliminated at the fourth round five times in the last ten years, a stat they won't want to increase against the Seagulls on Saturday.
► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26
Brighton beat Manchester United in the third round, piling on more pressure at the time on Amorim, who was eventually relieved of his duties a few weeks later.
It's been an up-and-down season in the Premier League for Brighton, who lost at Villa Park prior to this contest.
They reached the quarter-finals last year before eventually being beaten by Nottingham Forest, and will hope for a big win at Anfield on Saturday evening.
Their last win at Anfield? You'd have to go back five years to 2021, when Steven Alzate scored the only goal in a Premier League win during the scary COVID era.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Liverpool 3-1 Brighton
Arne Slot's men have been much improved of late and we think Cody Gakpo nets in a routine home win.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.