How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton: FA Cup details, live stream and TV info

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the FA Cup today, as a place in the FA Cup fifth round is up for grabs.

Liverpool vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday 14 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • Other streams: TNT Sports (UK) | ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool hammered League One side Barnsley 4-1 to begin their FA Cup campaign this season.

That result was overshadowed by a moment of madness from Dominik Szoboszlai, who gifted the Tykes a goal in front of the Kop.

Brighton beat Ruben Amorim's Manchester United at Old Trafford in his penultimate game as manager at Old Trafford.

Danny Wellbeck proved United's arch-old enemy again, netting for the Seagulls in a 2-1 win last month.

Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the UK?

In the UK, Liverpool vs Brighton will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

You can also tune in online via Discovery+, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

Get TNT Sports for the FA Cup 4th Round The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the US?

Liverpool vs Brighton will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.

Watch the FA Cup LIVE on ESPN Select



You can tune into Liverpool vs Brighton via ESPN Select with prices starting at $12.99. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Brighton in Australia?

Liverpool vs Brighton will be available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Watch Liverpool vs Brighton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Liverpool vs Brighton: FA Cup preview

Liverpool are still fighting on three fronts and may be hoping for better fortunes in the FA Cup this season.

The Reds lost at this stage of the competition last season, beaten by then Championship side Plymouth Argyle at Adams Park.

They last won the competition in 2022 after beating Chelsea on penalties, but this stage has been a constant Achilles heel in recent years.

In fact, Liverpool have been eliminated at the fourth round five times in the last ten years, a stat they won't want to increase against the Seagulls on Saturday.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Brighton beat Manchester United in the third round, piling on more pressure at the time on Amorim, who was eventually relieved of his duties a few weeks later.

It's been an up-and-down season in the Premier League for Brighton, who lost at Villa Park prior to this contest.

They reached the quarter-finals last year before eventually being beaten by Nottingham Forest, and will hope for a big win at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Their last win at Anfield? You'd have to go back five years to 2021, when Steven Alzate scored the only goal in a Premier League win during the scary COVID era.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 3-1 Brighton

Arne Slot's men have been much improved of late and we think Cody Gakpo nets in a routine home win.