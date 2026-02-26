Who exactly is Mohamed Amoura? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Is Mohamed Amoura the next superstar striker out of the Bundesliga?

With the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Omar Marmoush earning their moves to the elite after shining in Germany, Wolfsburg striker Amoura is a similar prospect in many ways: his game is based on movement and instinct and over the past six months, he's begun to crop up in gossip columns linking him with Premier League sides.

Let's dig into a two-minute scout report on the Algerian.

So… who exactly is Mohamed Amoura?

Mohamed Amoura in Africa Cup of Nations action (Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Mohamed Amoura

Position/s: Left-wing, centre-forward

Age: 25 (Born: May 9, 2000)

Nationality: Algerian

Height: 1.70m (5ft 7in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Wolfsburg

A smaller centre-forward in the mould of a Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Amoura is a versatile forward who has played all across the frontline. His MO is simple: exploit space with speed and hit the ball with power.

After arriving in Switzerland in 2021, he tore up things with Lugano to earn a move to Tony Bloom's Union Saint-Gilloise; after a season there, he got a loan to Wolfsburg that turned permanent after impressing. The numbers stack up, too. 19 goals and assists in Belgium, before 33 goal contributions in just over 50 appearances in a middling Die Wolfe side; he's scored or assisted in 50 per cent of his Europa League games and 66 per cent of the Conference League games he's played.

Amoura's strengths

Acceleration: Mohamed Amoura is one of the quickest players in the Bundesliga: impressive, given the transitional nature of the league. The Algerian is a cheat code against a high line: at 35km/h, there's no catching him in a foot race.

Finishing with either foot: Eight goals from an xG of 7.17 is an overperformance this season – though Amoura is primarily right-footed and takes the majority of his chances on his right, he's comfortably hitting the ball with power and accuracy on his left, too. Inside the box pouncing on chances or cutting in from left half-space: he has variety, too.

Pressing and off-ball movement: Working like a dog when you don't have the ball comes with the territory of German football and Amoura leads Wolfsburg's press well. When his side do have the ball, he has an excellent habit of finding defenders' blindspots and times his near-post runs well.

Press resistance: Defending against such pace in open spaces is a nightmare – and Amoura is good in tighter spaces, too. His slight figure means he has a low centre of gravity and he can turn on a sixpence, meaning it's hard to know just how much space to give him.

Tactical versatility: Amoura is capable from the left wing, can operate through the middle as a no.9 or play behind a striker. His game relies on movement and space, making him particularly versatile to managers.

Amoura's areas of development

Hold-up play: Amoura doesn't have the height, the strength or the dark arts to effectively buy a few seconds when the ball comes his way. Adapting into a forward who can grab the knockdowns and annoy defenders rather than bully them is a natural evolution for his late-20s.

Crossing: Easily the weakest tool in his attacking arsenal, Amoura looks to shoot, dribble or link up with team-mates when he finds the ball in a wide area. Developing a quick, whipped ball across the face of the goal would make him a multifaceted threat.

Discipline: Amoura needs to polish his game a little in all areas, from his over-exuberance while tackling – which can lead to bookings – to playing the offside trap a little more.

Amoura's ceiling

It's not hard to imagine Amoura as an extremely effective wide threat – or attacking midfielder in a 3-4-3 – in the Premier League in much the same way that the likes of Mohamed Salah or Leandro Trossard have made careers for themselves. The Algerian's base numbers are solid, and football is predictable enough: he is certainly good enough to be playing in the Champions League.