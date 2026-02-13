Last minute FA Cup tickets! Get a luxury fourth round experience at a Premier League ground

Arsenal will be at home in FA Cup action this weekend

The FA Cup fourth round is upon us as world football's oldest club competition whittles the field down from 32 sides to just 16.

Our FA Cup how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to head to the stadium itself?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Aston Villa have taken four points off Newcastle in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's only a couple of all-Premier League clashes in the FA Cup fourth round and Aston Villa vs Newcastle United on Saturday evening is one of them.

Unai Emery brought Villa's dismal recent record in the competition to an end last year, taking them past the fourth round for the first time since they were runners-up in 2015. Only five sides have ever won it more than Villa with seven, but they have not got their hands on the trophy since 1957.

It's been an even longer wait for Newcastle, though: the last of their six FA Cup wins came all the way back in 1955. Another cup run to match last year's League Cup win would be a welcome boost for under-pressure Eddie Howe.

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Burnley will be hoping to avoid falling victim to an upset (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

If you prefer a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off, though, then Turf Moor might just fit the bill.

Burnley have weirdly fared better in the FA Cup as Championship club than as a Premier League outfit over the past few years, but stranger things have happened than a side bound for relegation going all the way.

League One Mansfield meanwhile dumped Championship Sheffield United out in stylish fashion in the last round; is a Premier League club next on their list of scalps?

Arsenal vs Wigan Sun 4:30pm

Arsenal will be expecting victory over League One Wigan (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's another Premier League vs League One clash on offer in North London this weekend as two sides with pretty recent FA Cup pedigree go head to head.

Arsenal needed a penalty shootout to get past then-Championship outfit and reigning FA Cup holders Wigan last time they met, which in the semi-finals of this competition back in 2014.

Mikel Arteta took the first of Arsenal's penalties at Wembley that day - and the Gunners boss will be hoping for a more straightforward time of it on Sunday at 4:30pm.