Can I watch Man City vs Salford on TV? Live streams, TV listings for FA Cup 4th round tie
Manchester City faced Salford in the third round last season, with a repeat cropping up this term - here's how to watch the FA Cup tie
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Man City vs Salford in the FA Cup today, as the FA Cup fourth round takes us to the Etihad Stadium.
• Date: Saturday 14 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET
• Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
• UK: No stream available
• Other streams: ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Manchester City face Salford City in the FA Cup for the second successive season.
The Cityzens beat the League Two outfit 8-0 last term, with former Blues midfielder James McAtee scoring a hat-trick in the rout.
Salford, owned by a collective of Class of '92 graduates from Manchester United, are going well in the fourth tier so far.
Eyeing promotion to League One, Karl Robinson's side will be hoping for a day to remember at the Etihad Stadium.
Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...
Can I watch Man City vs Salford in the UK?
Man City vs Salford is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.
The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.
How to watch Man City vs Salford in the US
Man City vs Salford will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.
Watch the FA Cup LIVE on ESPN Select
You can tune into Man City vs Salford via ESPN Select with prices starting at $12.99. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.
Can I watch Man City vs Salford in Australia?
Just like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, if you want to watch Man City vs Salford down under, tune into Stan Sport.
Watch Man City vs Salford on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
How to watch Man City vs Salford from anywhere
Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 73% off NordVPN with this deal and stream Wrexham vs Ipswich from anywhere.
✅ 3 Months Extra Free
🔓 Unlocks ESPN Select
🎁 Free £50 Gift Card Included
Man City vs Salford: FA Cup preview
Manchester City are on a hot streak of late and will be looking to book their spot in round four of the competition this weekend.
The Blues beat Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League a few days ago, with Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland all finding the net.
Hot on Arsenal's heels, Pep Guardiola's men will also be looking to make amends after they have lost back-to-back FA Cup finals.
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have beaten them in successive seasons, with City left with a point to prove this year.
► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26
Salford City are desperately trying to earn promotion to League One, after six seasons in the fourth tier.
Robinson's side have faltered of late, but are still in with a chance of earning one of three automatic spots, with four sides promoted to the third tier come May.
Sitting in sixth place, the Ammies are only five points behind Notts County in third but will put all that aside for a big day out at their local rivals.
Many of those players who played in the 8-0 defeat last season will want to avoid a repeat, but with City's class, it's hard not to envisage the same outcome.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Man City 5-0 Salford
Maybe not as big a margin this year, as City will likely rest many players after a heavy week of action. We still expect them to get the job done.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.