Watch Man City vs Salford in the FA Cup today, as the FA Cup fourth round takes us to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Salford key information • Date: Saturday 14 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • UK: No stream available • Other streams: ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City face Salford City in the FA Cup for the second successive season.

The Cityzens beat the League Two outfit 8-0 last term, with former Blues midfielder James McAtee scoring a hat-trick in the rout.

Salford, owned by a collective of Class of '92 graduates from Manchester United, are going well in the fourth tier so far.

Eyeing promotion to League One, Karl Robinson's side will be hoping for a day to remember at the Etihad Stadium.

Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...

Can I watch Man City vs Salford in the UK?

Man City vs Salford is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Man City vs Salford in the US

Man City vs Salford will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.

Watch the FA Cup LIVE on ESPN Select



You can tune into Man City vs Salford via ESPN Select with prices starting at $12.99. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

Can I watch Man City vs Salford in Australia?

Just like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, if you want to watch Man City vs Salford down under, tune into Stan Sport.

Watch Man City vs Salford on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

How to watch Man City vs Salford from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Man City vs Salford: FA Cup preview

Manchester City are on a hot streak of late and will be looking to book their spot in round four of the competition this weekend.

The Blues beat Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League a few days ago, with Antoine Semenyo, Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland all finding the net.

Hot on Arsenal's heels, Pep Guardiola's men will also be looking to make amends after they have lost back-to-back FA Cup finals.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have beaten them in successive seasons, with City left with a point to prove this year.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Salford City are desperately trying to earn promotion to League One, after six seasons in the fourth tier.

Robinson's side have faltered of late, but are still in with a chance of earning one of three automatic spots, with four sides promoted to the third tier come May.

Sitting in sixth place, the Ammies are only five points behind Notts County in third but will put all that aside for a big day out at their local rivals.

Many of those players who played in the 8-0 defeat last season will want to avoid a repeat, but with City's class, it's hard not to envisage the same outcome.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 5-0 Salford

Maybe not as big a margin this year, as City will likely rest many players after a heavy week of action. We still expect them to get the job done.