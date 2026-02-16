How to watch Macclesfield vs Brentford: FA Cup details, live stream & TV channels as the Silkmen eye another famous upset

Non-league Macclesfield have already beaten holders Crystal Palace to reach this stage of the competition

Watch Macclesfield vs Brentford in the FA Cup today, as the Silkmen look to keep their dreams alive.

Macclesfield vs Brentford key information • Date: Monday 16 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Moss Lane, Macclesfield • Other streams: TNT Sports (UK) | ESPN Select (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Macclesfield achieved the biggest FA Cup upset of all time as they beat holders Crystal Palace in round three.

Led by John Rooney in the dugout, brother of former Manchester United hero Wayne, the Silkmen are bidding to go one better by dumping out another Premier League side.

Brentford beat troubled Sheffield Wednesday to reach this stage, winning 2-0 at Hillsborough in January.

The Bees will have to be right at it to avoid coming away stung, with Macclesfield hungry for more blood at Moss Lane.

Can I watch Macclesfield vs Brentford in the UK?

In the UK, Macclesfield vs Brentford will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

You can also tune in online via Discovery+, with the game kicking off at 7:30pm.

Can I watch Macclesfield vs Brentford in the US?

Macclesfield vs Brentford will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.

Can I watch Macclesfield vs Brentford in Australia?

Macclesfield vs Brentford will be available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Macclesfield vs Brentford: FA Cup preview

Macclesfield are enjoying a solid season in the National League North.

The Silkmen come into this game having lost just one of their last five in the league, and fresh off the back of a 3-1 win against Leamington on Tuesday.

Their 2-1 win over Palace in the last round sent shockwaves across the footballing world, especially given the tragic undertones of former player Ethan McLeod's passing away just weeks before.

Reborn after investment from Robbie Savage and Robert Smethurst, the former EFL regulars are looking up and will be backed by another sell-out crowd on Monday night.

Brentford are enjoying a really solid season under Keith Andrews and the Bees boss has taken to the job like a duck does to water.

The Premier League side will be well aware of Macclesfield's threat coming into this one and we expect a rough and ready constant, much like the one we saw against Palace last month.

The Bees reached this stage thanks to a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but on paper, this looks a much trickier task.

Igor Thiago will be hoping to improve on his tally of 18 in all competitions this season and will be a handful for the non-league side to deal with.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Macclesfield 2-1 Brentford

We may be crazy, but lightning often strikes twice. We are backing another Premier League scalp for the Silkmen. Long live non-league football!