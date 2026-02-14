How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: FA Cup details, free stream and TV info

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the FA Cup today, as the FA Cup fourth round swings into life.

Aston Villa will have to beat another Premier League side if they want to progress again in the FA Cup.

Having already knocked out Tottenham, Unai Emery's side are eyeing a deep run into the competition, with their Premier League title hopes still showing a glimmer of hope.

Newcastle's form of late has been worrying, but they did beat strugglers Tottenham 2-1 to end Thomas Frank's time as manager earlier this week.

Want to follow along with the game? FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can, wherever you are in the world...

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle for free?

free fa cup To watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle for free, you can do so by tuning into BBC One in the UK and Ireland or via BBC iPlayer online. You’ll need an account with a valid TV licence, and if you’re a UK resident watching from abroad, don’t forget to use a VPN to access the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the UK anywhere else?

In the UK, Aston Villa vs Newcastle will also be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

Coverage starts just 45 minutes before kick-off. The game gets underway at 17:45 GMT.

Get TNT Sports for the FA Cup 4th Round The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle in the US?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be shown live in the USA via ESPN Select.

Watch the FA Cup LIVE on ESPN Select



You can tune into Aston Villa vs Newcastle via ESPN Select with prices starting at $12.99. ESPN Unlimited will give you added access to the main ESPN networks for $29.99/month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle in Australia?

Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: FA Cup preview

Aston Villa beat Spurs 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in January, with Emi Buendia and Morgan Rogers both finding the net.

The Villans are still in with a chance of catching leaders Arsenal for the Premier League title, but will have to be pretty much perfect between now and the end of the season.

A 1-0 win over Brighton earlier this week helped those hopes, with Jack Hinshelwood putting through his own net with only four minutes to go.

Rogers is the one to watch and is desperate to impress Thomas Tuchel, with this summer's 2026 World Cup in the USA right around the corner.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Newcastle finally ended their poor form of late with a 2-1 win at Spurs in midweek.

That victory helped end Frank's tenure, with the Magpies now eyeing a deep run into the FA Cup, something they haven't had much success with in recent years.

Knocked out in round three in three of the last five years, Eddie Howe will be hoping for a big win that will hopefully kickstart his side into gear for the rest of 2026.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle

A narrow game will be settled in the first half, with Matty Cash speclative effort from range flying into the top corner.