Liverpool star set to leave Anfield leadership vacuum with exit now 'a certainty': report

A long-serving Liverpool player is a 'certainty' to leave Liverpool this summer, according to one journalist.

Last summer was a chaotic one for the Reds, with the protracted negotiations for Alexander Isak just one element of a £446 million outlay during the off-season.

This time around, however, it seems as though the early focus is going to be on trimming the fringes of their squad.

Liverpool to dispense with defender after nine-year spell

Part of that spending six-or-so months ago was on the defence, specifically at full-back, with both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas heading for new challenges, the latter on loan.

Arne Slot’s side then moved to bring in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, but a further shuffling of the deck is said to be on the way.

According to Liverpool expert David Lynch via Anfield Index, left-back Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool this summer.

His contract expires at the end of this season, and the player came close to a £5m move to Tottenham Hotspur in January, but it was called off when Joe Gomez suffered an injury, with Robertson then required as cover.

The Lilywhites are said to be ready to go back in, providing they stay in the

Premier League, with Robertson's boyhood club Celtic also in the mix alongside Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, according to CaughtOffside.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be taking a look, but with Championship football likely beckoning, and Robertson wanting to stay at the highest level possible, that’s now believed to have been ruled out.

CaughtOffside have stated elsewhere that the Reds are considering Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso as a replacement, but have the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid for company in that pursuit.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Andy Robertson will rightly go down as a Liverpool hero, it’s time for him to move on.

At 31 years-old, he still has plenty to offer a top side, but the days of appearing week in, week out for one of the world’s biggest clubs, especially one as energetic as the Reds, feel as though they're behind him.

Last summer showed that the club are already planning beyond him, so, while he still has playing days left in his legs, he should get out and use them. Robertson is valued at €12m (£10.5m), according to Transfermarkt.