Del Bosque: Spain need to regain credibility

The Europeans endured a poor World Cup in Brazil, but started their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a convincing win in Valencia.

Del Bosque said it was up to his team to respond to that campaign by performing well in qualification.

"We know we lost credibility at the World Cup and we have to go and recover that and we do that on the field, playing well and scoring points for Euro 2016," he said.

Paco Alcacer marked his competitive debut for Spain with a goal, while Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, David Silva and Pedro were also on the scoresheet.

Del Bosque praised Alcacer and Silva, saying the Manchester City star was given the freedom to star.

"Alcacer met expectations. He scored and showed good movement," he said.

"Silva used the freedom we gave him very well and had a very good match. He has individual qualities that are necessary to break down very stubborn defences."

Macedonia were expected to sit back and defend, but were instead open and pulled back to 2-1 during the first half when Agim Ibraimi struck from the penalty spot.

Del Bosque said Bosko Djurovski's side deserved more than their solitary goal.