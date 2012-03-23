Del Nero replaces Teixeira in FIFA role

Marco Polo del Nero, head of the Sao Paulo football federation, becomes the third South American on the committee, alongside Nicolas Leoz, president of regional confederation CONMEBOL, and Julio Grondona, head of the Argentine Football Association.

Del Nero replaces Teixeira, who resigned from the 24-person executive committee earlier this week. Teixeira also stood down as head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after 23 years, citing health problems.

However, Teixeira's departure followed a growing chorus of corruption allegations against him and harsh criticism over the slow pace of Brazil's preparations for hosting the 2014 World Cup.

Teixeira was replaced as head of the CBF by Jose Maria Marin, 79, who is also from Sao Paulo and considered a friend and ally of del Nero.

A lawyer who specialises in criminal law, del Nero, 71, began his career in football as an administrator at Sao Paulo club Palmeiras. He took over as head of the Paulista Football Federation in 2003 and became a member of CONMEBOL four years later.

Del Nero led the Brazilian delegation to the 2006 World Cup in Germany but some critics said his poor planning in the run-up to the tournament was partly responsible for Brazil's disappointingly early exit at the quarter-final stage.

He is expected to attend his first executive committee meetings at world governing body FIFA next Thursday and Friday.