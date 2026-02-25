Arsenal in 'active negotiations' for long-chased new centre-back: report
Arsenal look to be in pole position to land a highly sought-after 19-year-old
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Arsenal are closing in on a new €20m signing, according to reports.
While the transfer window is closed, agreements with clubs can be reached in preparation for the opening of the summer window on 15 June, and Arsenal have been busy.
Arsenal bolstered their squad admirably last summer with eight new arrivals, including the headline capture of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, but appear keen not rest on their laurels.
Arsenal pursue their own Brazilian youngster
Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
The club has been pursuing 19-year-old Brazilian centre-back Luiz Benedetti over the last few months, according to Sport Witness.
And now it seems that interest has ramped up, as his current club Palmeiras appear satisfied that the youngster’s departure is very likely.
They are demanding a €20m transfer fee for Benedetti, double that of Arsenal’s initial €10m approach that was rebuffed a few months ago.
But despite the willingness from both parties, there is a time crunch at play.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Brazilian transfer window closes on 3 March, and Palmeiras are resolute in their stance that Benedetti must not leave without a replacement lined up.
Their pursuit of Premier League ping-pong ball Igor Julio proved futile, but reports suggest they hope to land 28-year-old Nino from Zenit, with PSG’s Lucas Beraldo touted as an alternative.
Manager Abel Ferreira’s wish to retain Benedetti appears to have been rejected, but the situation remains fluid, depending on Arsenal’s inclination to meet the fee and the efficiency of Palmeiras’ recruitment team.
Arsenal’s centre-back duo of Gabriel and William Saliba have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season and it is hard to imagine Mikel Arteta breaking that partnership up.
Should the left-footed Benedetti sign, he would likely be a backup option to Gabriel, with Piero Hincapie a versatile option at left-back and left centre-back.
At 1.97m tall, Benedetti could prove to be a huge weapon from set pieces, especially as Arteta has cultivated a tall and powerful squad optimised for dominance in the air.
Joseph is a current News Associates trainee studying for his NCTJ qualification after graduating from Durham University with a Physics degree. He spends his free time watching any sport he can find on TV and explaining how his degree is applicable to sports journalism to his family. Joseph supports Arsenal and has years of past FourFourTwo magazines storage, but has written on over 20 sports for publications such as The Mirror, LondonWorld, and Yahoo.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.