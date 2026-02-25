Arsenal in 'active negotiations' for long-chased new centre-back: report

Mikel Arteta might have found another aerial threat

Arsenal are closing in on a new €20m signing, according to reports.

While the transfer window is closed, agreements with clubs can be reached in preparation for the opening of the summer window on 15 June, and Arsenal have been busy.

Arsenal bolstered their squad admirably last summer with eight new arrivals, including the headline capture of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, but appear keen not rest on their laurels.

Arsenal pursue their own Brazilian youngster

The club has been pursuing 19-year-old Brazilian centre-back Luiz Benedetti over the last few months, according to Sport Witness.

And now it seems that interest has ramped up, as his current club Palmeiras appear satisfied that the youngster’s departure is very likely.

Luiz Benedetti has played 11 times for Palmeiras (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

They are demanding a €20m transfer fee for Benedetti, double that of Arsenal’s initial €10m approach that was rebuffed a few months ago.

But despite the willingness from both parties, there is a time crunch at play.

The Brazilian transfer window closes on 3 March, and Palmeiras are resolute in their stance that Benedetti must not leave without a replacement lined up.

Their pursuit of Premier League ping-pong ball Igor Julio proved futile, but reports suggest they hope to land 28-year-old Nino from Zenit, with PSG’s Lucas Beraldo touted as an alternative.

Manager Abel Ferreira’s wish to retain Benedetti appears to have been rejected, but the situation remains fluid, depending on Arsenal’s inclination to meet the fee and the efficiency of Palmeiras’ recruitment team.

Gabriel may find himself in a mentor role (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s centre-back duo of Gabriel and William Saliba have conceded the fewest goals in the league this season and it is hard to imagine Mikel Arteta breaking that partnership up.

Should the left-footed Benedetti sign, he would likely be a backup option to Gabriel, with Piero Hincapie a versatile option at left-back and left centre-back.

At 1.97m tall, Benedetti could prove to be a huge weapon from set pieces, especially as Arteta has cultivated a tall and powerful squad optimised for dominance in the air.