Arsenal chasing shock upgrade on major star: report
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to make a serious upgrade in the summer months, according to reports
Arsenal are said to be in the market for a major summer upgrade.
The Gunners lead the way in the Premier League title race and are currently five points clear of Manchester City in second, after their huge 4-1 win at Tottenham.
Mikel Arteta has, however, made it clear he wants to constantly evolve his side, repeating that no player is safe from replacement should their individual levels drop.
Who are Arsenal looking to replace?
With four trophies still to play for, exercising squad depth has never been clearer at the Emirates Stadium this season.
Viktor Gyokeres has helped to carry the burden in attack, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz having only just returned from their respective injury setbacks.
But it is in the goalkeeper department where the rumour mill is starting to turn, with David Raya's position reported now under threat, according to reports from Italy.
Corrieredellosport say that Arsenal and Manchester United are closely watching Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi with intent, after a string of solid performances this season in Serie A.
The 25-year-old has so far kept 10 clean sheets in 26 Italian top-flight games, with Juventus another side who are keeping a keen eye on him ahead of the summer months.
Having made 83 saves and conceded 22 goals, Carnesecchi is leading the way in 2026 for clean sheets in Serie A, too, with no goalkeeper ahead of him in terms of that standout metric.
The Gunners do still have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tommy Setford as their number two and three's respectively, but providing even more competition for the duo and Raya remains a possibility.
Kepa is under contract until 2028, with Raya having recently signed an extension that takes his terms at the Emirates Stadium through to the same year, albeit with a further year attached to it.
