Snoop Dogg accused of smoking weed in Swansea City tunnel by opposition manager

Snoop Dogg launched the next episode in Swansea City's plan to return to the top table when he became a co-owner of the Championship club last summer.

The American rapper joined Croatia legend Luka Modric and businesswoman Martha Stewart on a star-studded Swansea board that rivals fellow Welsh outfit Wrexham - owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - for A-list investors.

Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, visited the Swansea.com Stadium for the first time on Tuesday night as he attended the Swans' Championship clash with Preston North End.

Snoop Dogg given lap of honour in South Wales

The Swansea.com Stadium welcomed Snoop Dogg for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swansea's owners have explained the influx of celebrity investors by saying it is part of their vision to raise the club's profile so they can generate more revenue, allowing them to invest more in the squad while staying within profit and sustainability rules.

And Snoop's presence certainly raised the profile of a midweek mid-table contest, with a sell-out crowd of more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 54-year-old was greeted with a guard of honour and waved to fans during a lap of the pitch, before hugging the club's mascot, Cyril the Swan.

But one person who was not starstruck by Snoop was Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom, who claimed after the 1-1 draw that the only difference from a normal matchday was an unusual smell in the tunnel.

He told the Mirror: "I can't tell. It's only different for people who are here every week, isn't it? It's not different for us. We don't play at Swans every week, so it's no different for us.

"We go away to Ipswich the other week, they were at it, their fans were at it, and that was noise all game. It was just a game for us and we kept, I felt, everyone quiet until the end.

"I think just the smell of weed in the tunnel is the only thing where we realised something was different."

Swansea scored a last-minute equaliser against Preston (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daniel Jebbison's 26th-minute goal looked to have secured all three points for Preston until Liam Cullen snatched an equaliser for Swansea five minutes into second-half stoppage time.

It saw the Swans rise one place to 14th in the Championship, while Preston are 10th, five points shy of the play-off places.

Snoop certainly made the most of his visit to South Wales, performing an invitation-only gig at the canteen of the Au Vodka Headquarters in the city - with the guests including former Swansea striker Lee Trundle.

Yes, you read all of that correctly.