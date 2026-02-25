Tottenham Hotspur stand to lose hundreds of millions in worst-case scenario at end of the season: report

Tottenham Hotspur are just four points above the Premier League relegation zone

Tottenham Hotspur are in grave danger of a shock relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs are just four points above the drop zone and still looking for their first domestic win of the calendar year, having taken only four points from a possible 27 so far in 2026.

The North London club appointed former Juventus boss Igor Tudor as head coach this month after sacking Thomas Frank, as they aim to avoid their first relegation for half a century.

Staggering financial cost of relegation for Spurs revealed

Igor Tudor was appointed Tottenham head coach this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sight of Spurs' world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting Championship football would be hugely embarrassing for a club who reached the Champions League final in 2019 and won the Europa League less than 12 months ago.

In fact, Tottenham are so ill-prepared for playing in the second tier that their players reportedly do not have salary-reduction clauses in their contracts - and that is just one of the ways relegation would hurt their finances.

Thomas Frank was sacked as a result of Tottenham's wretched run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Analysis by BBC Sport and football finance expert Kieran Maguire estimates that Spurs' annual revenue would fall by an enormous £261m if they start next season in the Championship.

The report claims that Tottenham's broadcast, matchday and commercial income combined would drop from £609m in the Premier League to £348m in the second tier.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the BBC, Spurs currently earn £128m from broadcast revenue in the top flight, but this figure would plunge to cover only the £45m parachute payment awarded to teams relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham will also miss out on European football next term - unless they win this season's Champions League - which would see them lose out on at least £71m.

Meanwhile, Spurs' matchday revenue is estimated to fall from £131m to £79m if they go down, with their commercial income set to drop from £279m to £224m.

The likes of Micky van de Ven will be on astronomical wages by Championship standards (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cost of relegation is frightening for a club whose most recent wage bill was reportedly £254m - more than £200m above the Championship average of £38m - and who still owe £337m in outstanding instalments towards transfer fees for current players, according to the BBC.

And even if Spurs were promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt, Maguire warned that the financial impact would be felt for years to come.

He said: "For a club of Spurs' ambitions and financial scale, relegation would not simply be a short-term sporting setback. The economics of English football make recovery a multi-year project."