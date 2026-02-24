Manchester United youngster puts pressure on first-team trio after stunning display

Manchester United's season has had its fair share of peaks and troughs throughout 2025/26.

The Red Devils were embarrassingly knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two outfit Grimsby Town way back in August, but rallied in the months that followed.

That was until Ruben Amorim's latest press conference outburst at the turn of the year which ultimately contributed to the Portuguese head coach's removal as first-team boss.

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi bags FOUR in same game

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi

Director of football Jason Wilcox swiftly appointed Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season and since then, results have picked up with Manchester United winning five of their last six with Carrick at the helm.

On Monday evening, the team made the short journey to Merseyside where they met former Manchester United boss David Moyes and his Everton side. The Toffees were unable to halt the resurgence under Carrick as Benjamin Sesko's late winner secured all three points for the visitors.

Whilst the Slovenian's finish, and top speed upon arriving onto Bryan Mbeumo's pass, were headline-worthy, another Manchester United forward had already scored four times that same evening, during the U21s' Premier League 2 fixture away at Leicester City.

Teenage striker Chido Obi was given a handful of first-team opportunities under Amorim but it was decided the ex-Arsenal youngster was not ready for the senior setup quite yet. Amorim also took the interesting approach of naming Obi as one of the players he felt hadn't made the required step-up when he had been given the chance, which was largely due to injuries to more senior attacking figures.

Since Carrick's arrival, Obi has been watched closely by the decorated former midfield player, who has attended the club's Under-21 fixtures.

And while Carrick was understandably otherwise engaged on Monday night, events at Leicester's training ground will not have passed him by.

Obi's four goals may serve as a reminder to the £213 million trio of Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko that a lull in their recent good form could see Carrick call upon the youngster instead.