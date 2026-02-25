How to watch Millwall vs Birmingham City: Live streams and TV details as Championship play-off rivals meet at The Den

Watch Millwall vs Birmingham City today in a clash that could have huge ramifications for the Championship promotion race, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Millwall vs Birmingham City key information • Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET • Venue: The Den, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports+ (UK), Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Millwall will look to bounce back from Saturday's shock 3-1 home defeat by Portsmouth and consolidate their position in the Championship play-off places, against a Birmingham side who are aiming to narrow the gap to the top six.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need on how to watch Millwall vs Birmingham City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Millwall vs Birmingham City from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

How to watch Millwall vs Birmingham City in the UK

Millwall vs Birmingham City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Watch the Championship on Sky Sports You can get Sky Sports direct through Sky for £35 per month, which includes Netflix, or through another pay-TV provider. These are always long-term contracts so for less of a commitment you can get all the coverage through Now TV for around £30 per month. EFL games on Sky Sports+ are available for those with a Sky Sports subscription if you have Sky Q, Sky Stream or Sky Glass. For Virgin customers, games are available via channel 508 on your Virgin TV box, with the extra games available on the red button. Sky Sports subscribers through either Sky or Virgin can also watch all the games on the Sky Sports app on mobile and tablet.

Watch Millwall vs Birmingham City in the US

Millwall vs Birmingham City will be shown in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Championship on Paramount+ Paramount+ is available from just $8.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.

Millwall vs Birmingham City: Preview

Matches between Millwall and Birmingham City are often spicy, and Wednesday night's clash in south London should be no different.

Two of the Championship's form teams meet under the lights at The Den, with the Lions reeling from last weekend's 3-1 home loss to struggling Portsmouth.

Since 3pm on Saturday, Millwall have dropped from third to fifth and that defeat has opened the door ever so slightly to the teams aiming to force their way into the play-offs, with Alex Neil's side now only six points above seventh place, albeit with a game in hand.

Tickets

Get VIP England tickets HERE with Seat Unique! England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.

The gap to ninth-place Birmingham is just seven points and Blues will fancy their chances of closing it further after an excellent run of form.

Chris Davies' side won 2-1 at Norwich City on Saturday to extend their unbeaten streak to eight matches, having fixed their away-day woes in impressive fashion.

After triumphing just twice on the road in the league before January, Birmingham have now won three away games in a row and will be aiming to add a major scalp to the victories over lowly Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Norwich.

Three points for either side would serve as a statement to their promotion rivals and set them up perfectly for the final 12 games of the season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Millwall 1-1 Birmingham City

Birmingham are in great form so they will be targeting all three points, but Millwall rarely lose back-to-back games.