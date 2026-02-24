Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United update on Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United pair Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon couldn't be seen training ahead of Qarabag's visit

Eddie Howe has allayed any fears over the current fitness of Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies pair were both not visible during the team's latest training session, which took place in front of the cameras ahead of their Champions League play-off second-leg tie with Qarabag.

Opting to keep both players indoors to train away from the media, Howe explained the situation ahead of his side's clash with Qarabag this evening.

“There were a few players that we just kept inside today, no real issue, four or five players I think we just wanted to look after,” he said.

"We'll look at the squad and try to pick a strong team,” he added. “We want to win the game, that's the first target.

“In some senses we want to keep a good rhythm with the players. It's a delicate balance between rotating the squad and making sure everyone's fresh and also making sure players don't lose rhythm and we don't lose the good feeling we've had."

Yoane Wissa and Sven Botman are two more players vowing to be involved against Qarabag on home soil, with both having suffered from individual niggles over the last few weeks.

When asked if the pair could feature, Howe said: "We hope they'll be involved. We'll see how they are when they wake up tomorrow but fingers crossed they will be."

Progression will set up a grandstand tie for the Magpies in the next round, with either Chelsea or Barcelona awaiting them in the last 16.

Barcelona, of course, beat the Magpies on home soil in the league phase, with the Blues having drawn 2-2 with Howe's side in the Premier League earlier this season.

