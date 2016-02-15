Dellas surprised by Ranieri success after Greek tragedy

Traianos Dellas is surprised to see Claudio Ranieri doing so well in the Premier League with Leicester City after his nightmare time in charge of Greece

Dellas – who played 53 times for Greece and lifted the Euro 2004 title – watched on as Ranieri struggled during his tenure with Greece in 2014, the Leicester boss failing to win a single game.

Ranieri recorded one draw and three defeats – including a 2-1 reverse against the Faroe Islands – as Greece failed to qualify for Euro 2016, but has enjoyed remarkable success at Leicester this season.

His side have confounded the odds to lead the way with 12 games to go, although Sunday's last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Arsenal saw their advantage cut to two points.

"It is totally different to be a national manager than being a coach in a club," said Dellas. "You have the players available every day, working and teaching them your philosophy.

"Leicester's position is a big surprise.

"But I think that both successes, Leicester and Greece [at Euro 2004], come through team work. Of course Leicester has world-class players, but also has a very, very good team."